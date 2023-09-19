You will definitely regret it later! The top 10 mistakes when buying a home

Buying a home is an important event in everyone's life, but carelessness and a lack of information can lead to many disappointments. We take a look at the 10 things real home buyers regret most often.

Mistake #1: Not checking neighborhood crime statistics

Be sure to research the crime statistics of the neighborhood in which the desired home is located before making a deal. The heroine of this article , Laura Henderson, bought her first home on a quiet street, but she was unaware of the recent burglaries in the neighborhood. This, of course, affected the overall sense of security among her family members.

Also note that additional measures, such as installing security systems, can keep you from unpleasant surprises.

Mistake #2: Not having your septic system inspected

When buying a home with a septic system, be sure to do an additional inspection. Hiring a professional to evaluate the condition of your septic tank can prevent trouble (such as a sewer clog) and help you avoid unexpected repair costs.

Mistake #3: Not reading the fine print of the HOA contract

If your home is in a neighborhood governed by a homeowners association (HOA), be sure to carefully read the contract you enter into. Ignored details like parking restrictions can be a source of inconvenience.

Also, most HOAs will require you to pay an initiation fee to join, and sometimes it's a pretty hefty sum.

Mistake #4: Not getting to know your neighbors before you buy

Don't miss the opportunity to get to know your future neighbors. Mutual understanding with neighbors can greatly improve the quality of life in a new home and help avoid unwanted conflicts.

Mistake #5: Not checking the neighborhood for schools and related infrastructure

If you have children or plan to have them, be sure to research the neighborhood for schools and learn more about the quality of education they provide. This choice will affect your comfort in the long run.

Often, there are special city ratings of schools that objectively assess the level of education in a particular school. And if it suddenly turns out that the school near the house you like is the worst in the neighborhood, it is worth seriously weighing the pros and cons of such a purchase.

Mistake #6: Not checking appliances left behind by previous owners

At first glance, appliances left behind by previous owners may seem like a bonus. However, before you buy them, make sure they are working properly. Otherwise, you may be faced with unexpected costs to repair or replace appliances.

Mistake #7: Fail to check the proximity of the home to a railroad or airplane flight path

Carefully evaluate the surrounding infrastructure. Railroads and airports can lead to increased noise, which can impact your comfort level. Check this out even if the realtor is conducting showings at other times of the day.

This can include proximity to noisy freeways and unloading/loading areas for stores and supermarkets, as they start operating around 5–6 a.m. and the loading process itself is quite noisy.

Mistake #8: Not checking the area for hazards

The walls of old houses can hold unexpected surprises. For example, the small farmhouse that Melissa Unruh, the heroine of this article, bought was built in 1862, and while walking through the property, she came across an old well. It had once served her house. To make sure no one fell into it, she filled the hole with sand and concrete, but she regrets not asking about potential hazards on the property before buying the house.

Mistake #9: Poorly weighing costs

Remember that the costs of buying a home include not only the price of the house, but also taxes, utilities, and maintenance. Factor in all the expenses to avoid financial hardship.

Mistake #10: Not negotiating the price

Don't hesitate to negotiate the price. Even if the seller sets the bar high, you may be able to negotiate more favorable terms.

So, keep these mistakes in mind and learn from the experiences of other buyers, and your home-buying process will be more successful and safer. Take your time, do thorough research, and seek professional help.

