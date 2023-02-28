Taiwan will pay tourists. How much and in what ways?

Taiwan intends to attract tourists with money. What is known at the moment?

While some countries (e.g., Thailand) are going to require tourists to pay for entry, in Taiwan, travelers will, on the contrary, be paid extra to visit.

Taiwan will give money both to individual tourists and tourist groups. A total of 500,000 tourists and 90,000 tour groups are expected to be rewarded for their visits. The money can be used for any expenses during the trip, including meals and accommodation.

How much money will be available? Tourist groups will be paid about $667 (per group); individual tourists will be paid about $166.

How will the money be given out? In digital form after tourists arrive.

However, it is not yet known how to apply for the money and when exactly it will begin to be disbursed.

“The money will be allocated as part of some tourism promotion activities this year rather than being handed out all at once,” said Chang Shi-jun, director general of the Tourism Bureau, according to the Taipei Times.

The fact is that Taiwan’s government aims to attract 6 million tourists as early as 2023 and 10 million by 2025. And the new initiative with payments to tourists should contribute to the realization of this goal. The island is serious about attracting tourists from key markets such as Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, Europe, and America.

By the way, quarantine in Taiwan was canceled in October, and the COVID-19 test before a trip is no longer necessary.