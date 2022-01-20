The consulting firm Henley & Partners has released the Global Citizenship Index based on current data as of early 2022. In the generated rating, each state gets its position after taking into account the number of countries to which its citizens can travel without a visa. In total, the agency studied 227 states. The maximum number of points for one country is 226, based on the number of places where its citizens can travel without a visa.

The first position in the ranking of world passports was occupied by Singapore and Japan. Citizenship of these countries opens visa-free entry to 192 states. On the second line there are Germany and South Korea. With their passports, you can visit 190 countries without a visa. Spain, Italy, as well as Luxembourg and Finland are in the third position: 189 states are available to their citizens.

Russia managed to rise to 46th place thanks to the signed agreement with Pakistan on visa-free entry. Now with a Russian passport you can visit 119 states without a visa. At the end of 2021, Russia ranked 51st, the agency informs.

Ukraine is located on the 35th position — its passport allows visa-free entry to 141 countries. Belarus took 65th place, Kazakhstan — 68th.