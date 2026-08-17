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Hotels for sale in Morocco

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Marrakesh
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Marrakech-Safi
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4 properties total found
A hotel in Marrakesh following renovation in Marrakesh, Morocco
A hotel in Marrakesh following renovation
Marrakesh, Morocco
Number of floors 2
A 40-room hotel in Marrakesh, recently refurbished, is for sale
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco
Hotel
Marrakesh, Morocco
Number of floors 2
Hotel in Gelize district, Marrakech
$1,74M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco
Hotel
Marrakesh, Morocco
Number of floors 3
Riad - a house, a traditional building in the old part of the Moroccan city for one family. …
$2,63M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel in Asilah, Morocco
Hotel
Asilah, Morocco
Hotel on the first line, Tangier
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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