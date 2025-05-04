Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Monaco
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Monaco

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Modern apartments at the prestigious Château Périgord I residence with pool and concierge in…
$7,48M
1 bedroom apartment in Monaco
1 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
$3,22M
3 bedroom apartment in Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Sale of a penthouse with a roof terrace of 147 square meters.m.located in the bourgeois hous…
$13,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Monaco
3 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
Apartments for sale after a recent overhaul, in Monaco in the elite area of Monte Carlo, on …
$7,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Luxurious four-room penthouse with an area of 210 square meters.m., with a rooftop terrace a…
$8,36M
2 bedroom apartment in Monaco
2 bedroom apartment
Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Sale of a three-room apartment in the prestigious area of Monaco La Condamin, near the main …
$6,10M
