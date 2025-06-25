Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in San Pedro Mixtepec, Mexico

5 bedroom house in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 938 m²
Explore this unique open-concept 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in peaceful Barra de Colotepec…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 863 m²
Situated on a quiet dead-end street in the heart of La Punta, Puerto Escondido, this beautif…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 472 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom villa located ju…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 841 m²
Discover this exceptional 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom luxury home located in the sought-after ne…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 629 m²
Set on a generous 523 m² lot in the heart of La Punta, this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom r…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 629 m²
Discover this unique opportunity in La Punta, Puerto Escondido — a versatile 3-bedroom, 2-ba…
Price on request
