Residential properties for sale in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Great house with commercial lot in ideal locationThis spacious house of 1000 m² of construct…
$1,07M
4 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Casa Valentina, located on the romantic area in the south of Puerto Vallarta, offers a singl…
$1,32M
7 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Villa located between the center and Gringo Gulch. A palatial villa located between El Centr…
$1,48M
1 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
1 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This charming four -level property offers much more than a home: it is an opportunity to inv…
$261,832
5 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 543 m²
This impressive house has the charm of traditional Mexican architecture in everything and is…
$923,820
2 bedroom house in Ixtapa, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ixtapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Casa Durazno is detail and lifestyle. Unique details with top quality finishes: automatic ga…
$322,472
5 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 702 m²
Awesome house in the heart of the modern Versailles, perfectly located among the best gourme…
$1,46M
2 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
House in excellent location, to remodel, with a cute backyard. House in an excellent locatio…
$333,221
5 bedroom house in Region Costa Norte, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Region Costa Norte, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Casa de Campo with solid construction with finishes in `` old wall '' of stone and brick, su…
$376,217
