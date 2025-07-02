Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mexico City, Mexico

houses
245
250 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Nice house located in Valle Sur.This beautiful house has 300m2 construction and is located i…
$9,50M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Spectacular residenceWith a first level architectural designWide spacesIlluminatedSpectacula…
$60,00M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Sale: $ 3,500,000 USD1.180m2 of land800 m2 construction4 bedrooms with bathroom and dressing…
$3,50M
House in Mexico City, Mexico
House
Mexico City, Mexico
Area 786 m²
Sale: $ 4,300,000 USDOnly 2 exclusive departmentsIt is sold in black work to design accordin…
$4,30M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
616 m2 of land700 m2 of construction3 bedrooms with dressing room, terrace and the main one …
$19,90M
2 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
House located in the San Simon Tolnahuac neighborhood that has the following characteristics…
$1,77M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Developed at two levels, on an area of ​​180 m2 and with a construction of240 m2, this prope…
$2,30M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
House for sale*Only count*House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristic…
$2,78M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Horizontal condominium house - privileged location and large spaces!Discover this excellent …
$3,26M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Great house located in East 148This house consists of 176m2 of construction and 220m2 of lan…
$8,38M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
M2 of land: 127.69Construction m2: 118.28House that consists of; 4P.B:-Accessing-lobby-Mex b…
$4,29M
House in Mexico City, Mexico
House
Mexico City, Mexico
Area 1 230 m²
For investmentFor saleWith land use for offices1230 construction1025 of land3 levelsMore tha…
$4,95M
5 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Terreno: 549.8 M2Construction: 336.07 m2It is an irregular flat terrain on which a house bui…
$8,92M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
House in excellent condition and within condominium with access control 24/7 **• 3 bedrooms …
$11,98M
5 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This property offers broad land and a solid construction, ideal for those who seek a remodel…
$14,50M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Nice house room with two levels, two private parking places and an excellent distribution co…
$9,96M
5 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 208 m²
Lomas forestsImmediate Delivery-Previa appointment-documentation in orderLand surface 755 sq…
$47,49M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 708 m²
Main characteristics:Land surface: 823m2 approx.Construction: 708m2 approx.Garden: 300m2 app…
$23,35M
House in Mexico City, Mexico
House
Mexico City, Mexico
Excellent opportunity to acquire a house with a privileged location in Mexico City. The prop…
$8,00M
House in Mexico City, Mexico
House
Mexico City, Mexico
Excellent opportunity to acquire a house with a privileged location in Mexico City. The prop…
$8,00M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
Gardens in the mountain is an urban forest, located south of Mexico City (between the side o…
$48,00M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
House sale in Coyoacán Campestre, CDMX - Wide, comfortable and with gardenLocated in one of …
$6,79M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Land 159m2Construction 387m2This property is a three -level room house with a 30 -year age t…
$4,50M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 217 m²
The house is an impressive property located in the best forest zone in Lomas. Upon entering …
$68,00M
4 bedroom house in Lomas del Chamizal 4a Seccion, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Lomas del Chamizal 4a Seccion, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 400 m²
Furnished and equipped sale: $ 8,200,000 USD1050 M2 Terreno1400m2 Construction4 bedrooms5 ba…
$8,20M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
PB: Large garden, parking for 7 cars, room for bathroom visits (occupied as gym / TV room), …
$23,55M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 369 m²
Excellent house located in one of the most emblematic mayors of Mexico City.This beautiful h…
$5,95M
4 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Nice house developed room withAccount 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half -visits, 3 parkin…
$11,10M
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
This residence has a hall lobby that welcomes the guests, accompanied by a half bath for com…
$16,00M
2 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
This property located in the Forest of Las Lomas Fractionation is just a few minutes from th…
$25,00M
Properties features in Mexico City, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
