Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Interlomas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Interlomas, Mexico

houses
14
14 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 825 m²
Sale: $ 38,000,000 mxn483.7 M2 Terreno825 m2 Construction4 levelsGROUND FLOORSpa with:Swimmi…
$38,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Incredible house for sale in the Treasury of Lads PalmasIn subdivision Fuentes de las Lomas,…
$4,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 119 m²
Sale: $ 39,599,000 mxnViews of the golf course | Located in one of the most exclusive and sa…
$39,60M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Incredible house for sale in the Treasury of Lads PalmasIn subdivision Fuentes de las Lomas,…
$4,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Spectacular house for sale in the heart of Tecamachalco with luxury finishes and the best sp…
$15,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 495 m²
= Presale = house in exclusive subdivision located in the royal forest near the golf course,…
$19,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
900m2 of land,1,200 m2 of construction.3 bedrooms with option to a fourth4 bathrooms7 parkin…
$2,90M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Interlomas, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 059 m²
1280 M2 Terreno1059 m2 of construction8 bedrooms8 bathrooms4 BathroomsSalaDining roomCocinaF…
$3,40M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Sale: $ 4,200,000 USD758 m2 of land610 m2 of construction120 m2 garden5 bedrooms with bathro…
$4,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Beautiful house in the real forest view with security 24 7 in a set of high -level houses in…
$20,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 642 m²
Excellent house for sale 642 m2, is located on a private street in an exclusive area of ​​Hu…
$17,80M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 702 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusive charm of Royal Forest through this exceptional house (495.…
$25,89M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Beautiful house in Lomas de las Palmas consisting of:-417.30 m2 of land- 408 m2 of construct…
$15,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Beautiful house is sold in Real Forest500m of land510m of construction3 bedrooms all with dr…
$20,00M
Leave a request

Properties features in Interlomas, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go