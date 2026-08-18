Immigration programs in Mexico

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Mexico
Residence permit in Mexico
Mexico Mexico
from
$7,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The residence permit of the Republic of Mexico can be obtained on the basis of the following scenarios: 1) Status of Financially Independent Person Requirements: External and stable sources of income of USD 4,400 per month (and for the last 6 months before filing documents) or accum…
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