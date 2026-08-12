Residence permit in Mexico

About the Immigration Program

The residence permit of the Republic of Mexico can be obtained on the basis of the following scenarios:

1) Status of Financially Independent Person

Requirements:

External and stable sources of income of USD 4,400 per month (and for the last 6 months before filing documents) or accumulation of USD 74,700 (net less taxes) that must remain in the bank account for the duration of the residence permit;

availability of an employment contract or contracts for monthly receipt of finance for services / royalties / rental of real estate / other

The term of registration of a residence permit from 1 to 2 months.

The first permit is issued for a period of 1 year. After the expiration of the period, you can extend up to 3 years and apply for permanent residence, after that, after 5 years you can apply for citizenship, but the last 2 years before applying for citizenship, you must live permanently in Mexico.

2) Based on real estate investments in the amount of $300,000.

The procedure for obtaining a residence permit also leads to the acquisition of citizenship eventually by naturalization after 5 years.

3) childbirth in Mexico - the period of obtaining citizenship up to 2 years.

(4) Marriage to a Mexican citizen is up to 2 years of citizenship.

(5) on the basis of an employer's invitation - work visa

6) on the basis of company opening

Additional services:

- selection of real estate for rent and for purchase / support of real estate transactions

- Personal assistant

Relocation assistance (adaptation and concierge services)

Opening a company and bank account

Business support (accounting + lawyer)

- Partnerships and networking

- recruitment and delivery of personnel

Support of large transactions and brokerage activities depending on the scope of business.