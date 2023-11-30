Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Residential
  4. Port Louis
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Port Louis, Mauritius

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
Leave a request

Properties features in Port Louis, Mauritius

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir