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Studios for Sale in Thulusdhoo, Maldives

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
🌴 Invest in Paradise: Luxury Resort Property in the Maldives Direct offer from the develo…
$67,890
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