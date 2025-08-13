Show property on map Show properties list
  Maldives
  2. Maldives
  Residential
  Apartment
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
3 bedroom apartment
South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
The Coral Residences, Maldives – Where Luxury Meets the Horizon Begin each day with endless …
$1,80M
2 bedroom apartment in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
2 bedroom apartment
South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
The Coral Residences, Maldives – Your Oceanfront Escape Awaits Wake up to turquoise horizons…
$1,20M
