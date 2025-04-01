Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Raa, Maldives

7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$399,132
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$340,180
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$299,703
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$274,728
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$224,347
Villa 2 bedrooms in Raa, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$331,999
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV in Raa, Maldives
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Online tour, with TV
Raa, Maldives
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$454,722
