Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. Malé
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Malé, Maldives

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the p…
$459,205
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malé, Maldives

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go