Lands for sale in Dotnuva, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€20,000
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
In the suburbs of Alytaus, in the Myclushesians, a plot of 37.1 acres of house estate is sol…
€12,499
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
SELLOWS FOR SALE YOUR SODIES / HOUSE / AGRICULTURAL ROOMS AND FOREST APPTS. Two plots are so…
€57,000
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
€155,000
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
Agricultural parcel 2.5 ha of agriculture Four-kiluoto km., Cairo area. GENERAL INFORMATION:…
€11,500
Plot of land in Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
LARGE STAFF FOR SALE IN THE RACE OF THE CHAIRS. ============================================…
€198,000
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

