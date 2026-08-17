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Apartments for sale in Salaspils novads, Latvia

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Salaspils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Salaspils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
$92,044
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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