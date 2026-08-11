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Сommercial property in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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Kekavas pagasts
4
4 properties total found
Commercial property in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Land plot for sale in Valdlauci for private, commercial, multi-apartment development, office…
$1,05M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
For sale 3.5 ha land plot near Riga, in Valdlauči for production, warehouses, logistics cent…
$2,88M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Manufacture 2 230 m² in Krogsils, Latvia
Manufacture 2 230 m²
Krogsils, Latvia
Area 2 230 m²
$815,179
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
Commercial property 7 194 m² in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 7 194 m²
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 7 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Operating trade center "Talava" in a densely populated district of ​​Riga - Plavnieki Tal…
$6,82M
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