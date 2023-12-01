Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella

Residential properties for sale in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 6 rooms in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir