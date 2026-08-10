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Townhouses for sale in Pescara, Italy

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
$639,443
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
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