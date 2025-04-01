Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Mataram
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Mataram, Indonesia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mataram, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mataram, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$192,581
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mataram, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes