Apartments for sale in Zalakaros, Hungary

12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€65,434
3 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€110,107
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€81,201
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€48,615
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€52,294
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€86,570
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€78,676
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€77,522
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€96,968
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€83,939
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€78,676
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€78,676
