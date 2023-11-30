Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tiszafueredi jaras, Hungary

Tiszafuered
18
27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€60,317
2 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€43,746
House in Tiszafuered, Hungary
House
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€12,434
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€138,021
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€132,298
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€116,391
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€150,857
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€148,206
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€148,206
2 room house in Tiszaderzs, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€14,847
3 room house in Nagyivan, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyivan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€23,865
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€73,167
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€117,487
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€25,700
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€78,412
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€99,392
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€39,075
2 room house in Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaigar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€48,778
2 room house in Nagyivan, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyivan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€15,997
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€48,516
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
€152,104
2 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€41,173
4 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€51,401
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€136,343
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€44,582
2 room house in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€91,787
2 room house in Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaigar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€55,072
