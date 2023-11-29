Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szombathely
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€112,766
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€149,219
Leave a request
House in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
€28,821
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€142,925
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
€137,680
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
7 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€225,533
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€125,853
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€59,924
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€133,930
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
€1,97M
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
€217,666
Leave a request
8 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
€380,259
Leave a request

Properties features in Szombathely, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir