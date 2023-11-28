Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szolnok
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Szolnok, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€59,992
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€60,542
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€99,826
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€67,881
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€170,942
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€69,453
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€51,098
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€181,741
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,018
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€64,531
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
€130,913
Leave a request

Properties features in Szolnok, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir