  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szekesfehervar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

22 properties total found
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€656,847
per month
6 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€181,026
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€237,151
per month
3 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€129,304
per month
7 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
€234,777
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€116,597
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€303,099
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€263,530
per month
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€136,909
per month
3 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€200,483
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€184,392
per month
7 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€237,415
per month
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€113,431
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
€305,737
per month
9 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€630,468
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€184,392
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€210,508
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€250,604
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€261,274
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€234,777
per month
5 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€158,276
per month
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€134,271
per month
