  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

33 properties total found
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€99,158
3 room house in Hajduszovat, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszovat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€89,903
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
€80,649
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€84,351
2 room house in Hajduszovat, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszovat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€46,274
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
€912,255
5 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€116,874
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€231,369
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€71,129
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€39,399
5 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
5 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€60,553
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€42,043
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€36,755
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€17,187
House in Nagyhegyes, Hungary
House
Nagyhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
€52,091
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€44,687
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€118,725
5 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€422,810
4 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
4 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€42,043
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€131,946
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€47,332
5 room house in Ebes, Hungary
5 room house
Ebes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€198,052
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€46,274
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€71,129
6 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
6 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
€330,263
3 room house in Nagyhegyes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€47,569
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€20,889
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€63,197
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
€473,057
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
€341,389
