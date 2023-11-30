Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Balmazujvarosi jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 213 m²
€2,609
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 708 m²
€7,307
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 334 m²
€8,611
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€4,196
Plot of land in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 1 900 m²
€194,063
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 5 790 m²
€49,554
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 1 302 m²
€6,818
Plot of land in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 984 m²
€65,562
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 2 940 m²
€7,474
Plot of land in Hortobagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€91,787
Plot of land in Hortobagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€91,787
