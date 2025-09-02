Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in La Ceiba, Honduras

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in La Ceiba, Honduras
3 bedroom house
La Ceiba, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
This peaceful oasis is a 2 story cement home with 3 bedrooms, large 2nd floor terrace, 2 ba…
$220,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Properties features in La Ceiba, Honduras

