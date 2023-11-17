Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€83,750
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
€295,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one level. There is…
€200,000
Mir