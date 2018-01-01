Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Fans
Oak flooring
Security door
Air conditioning
KItchen cabinetry
Alarm
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 300 meters
Airport - 25 minutes
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 1 km
Bournazi Square - 250 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.4 km
We offer apartments with large windows and terraces.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Alarm
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station.
Supermarket - 240 meters
Cinema - 700 meters
Primary school - 750 meters
Hospital - 900 meters