Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
€787,694
About the complex

We offer duplex apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.

Completion - autumn of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • LED lighting
  • Underfloor heating
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 500 meters
  • Supermarket - 1.4 km
  • Primary school - 400 meters
  • Park - 1.2 km
New building location
