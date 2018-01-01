  1. Realting.com
  Greece
  Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece

Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
€581,550
About the complex

We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.

Completion - summer of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
  • Hidden lighting
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 170 meters
  • Kindergarten - 400 meters
  • Primary school - 900 meters
  • Supermarket - 250 meters
  • Park - 650 meters
New building location
Attica, Greece

Other complexes
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€455,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, parking spaces and storerooms in a new luxury residential building. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Oak parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the coastal tourist area of Voula, near all necessary infrastructure, restaurants and cafes, 5 minutes away from the beach.
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€425,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gardens, and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€349,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains. There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Alarm Autonomous heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, in a green suburb of Athens. Supermarket - 140 meters Shopping mall - 100 meters Bus stop - 190 meters School - 250 meters Railway station - 800 meters Pireus Port - 17.5 km Athens center - 11.5 km Athens International Airport - 24 km Kifisia - 10 minutes drive
