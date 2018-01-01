Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, parking spaces and storerooms in a new luxury residential building.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Oak parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the coastal tourist area of Voula, near all necessary infrastructure, restaurants and cafes, 5 minutes away from the beach.
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gardens, and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.
There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Alarm
Autonomous heating
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in a green suburb of Athens.
Supermarket - 140 meters
Shopping mall - 100 meters
Bus stop - 190 meters
School - 250 meters
Railway station - 800 meters
Pireus Port - 17.5 km
Athens center - 11.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
Kifisia - 10 minutes drive