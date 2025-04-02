Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Gazi-Kavrochorion, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 100 m²
Kavala, Center: For sale corner commercial building of 1100 sq.m. on 3 levels that communica…
$1,31M
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
$262,883
Hotel 440 m² in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 440 m²
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
$1,12M
Hotel 580 m² in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
$1,05M
Hotel 630 m² in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 630 m²
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
$558,775
Commercial property 552 m² in Athens, Greece
Commercial property 552 m²
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 552 m²
$2,09M
Hotel 240 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS5325 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 800.000 . This 240 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$830,248
Hotel 648 m² in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 648 m²
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
$730,620
Hotel 1 286 m² in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 286 m²
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 286 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
$2,18M
Hotel 580 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
$1,68M
Hotel 481 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 481 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
$1,47M
Hotel 335 m² in Sinarades, Greece
Hotel 335 m²
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Agios Gordios, a very popular summer resort with unique nature in…
$678,433
