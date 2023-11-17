Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ghana

7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access in Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€211,919
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Oblogo, Ghana
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Oblogo, Ghana
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
€350,127
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€1,11M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 377 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€755,537
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 319 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€598,902
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€534,404
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€414,624

