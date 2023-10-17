Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Teshie
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Teshie, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Teshie, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: SP141This property is a 2 Bedroom en-suit semi-detached townhouse with 1 staff …
€137,382
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Teshie, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP049This is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse in a guarded gated community o…
€161,069
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Teshie, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP151This townhouse development in the heart of Spintex hopes to combine luxury…
€260,553
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM080This property development is a collection of 4 bedroom self-compound house…
€236,866
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP050This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a planned gated commun…
€175,281
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP042This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in Spintex. The house com…
€189,493
4 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property ID: EA036This property is a newly renovated 4 bedroom self – compound townhouse wit…
€1,895
6 room house with Bedrooms in Teshie, Ghana
6 room house with Bedrooms
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: SP092This property is a 6 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
€360,036
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir