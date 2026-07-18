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Monthly rent of warehouses in Ghana

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Warehouse for rent in Kasoa in Awutu Senya East Municipal District, Ghana
Warehouse for rent in Kasoa
Awutu Senya East Municipal District, Ghana
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
2-in-1 Warehouse for Rent Spacious 2-in-1 warehouse Large storage space Includes a…
$348
per month
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