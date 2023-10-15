Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Prampram
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Prampram, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Prampram, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Prampram, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
These properties are a collection of ;2 Bedroom Terrace – Net Floor Area: 69 sqm. Plot Size:…
€48,419
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir