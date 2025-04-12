  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Akuapim South District

Aburi
Villa Rosewood Residences
Aburi, Ghana
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Embrace the essence of understated luxury at Rosewood Residences. Nestled in the tranquil embrace of Aburi, our minimalist yet refined 4 Bedroom vacation homes offer a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication. Each residence is meticulously crafted with timeless architecture, while merging…
Developer
Connect Deluxe Property Solutions
