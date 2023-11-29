Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Residential
  4. West Coast
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in West Coast, Gambia

1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Brufut, Gambia
Villa 1 room
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern 3-bed Villas for sale in Gated Estate – NEW | Brufut (Bird Reserve) Discover Herit…
€128,111
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch

