  2. The Gambia
  3. West Coast Division
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in West Coast Division, The Gambia

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 13
New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Apartments for Sale in Bijilo | The Horizon Luxury Seaside Living …
$57,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Studios Apartments and Penthouses for sale at Kololi Gardens | NEW with a 3-year payment pla…
$96,323
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Sea Side Apartments for Sale | Kololi – Senegambia Discover your dream seaside ret…
$148,717
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tanji, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Tanji, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
1 and 2-bed Beachfront Apartments for Sale at Tanji Cliffs | Tanji Introducing Tanji Clif…
$89,600
Leave a request
