Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Republic of The Gambia
  3. Sukuta
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 70 m² in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Restaurant 70 m²
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Investors' dream. beautiful and profitable opportunity. Eco lodge located in the heart of e…
$614,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go