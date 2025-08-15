Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Republic of The Gambia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Republic of The Gambia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Tujereng, Republic of The Gambia
5 bedroom villa
Tujereng, Republic of The Gambia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 950 m²
Floor 2/2
This is Villa Sirah, where comfort meets the coast step into style and soaks in the beauty, …
$4,392
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Luxury Beachfront 3 Bedroom Villa with Pool | Long Term rental | Brufut Heights in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Luxury Beachfront 3 Bedroom Villa with Pool | Long Term rental | Brufut Heights
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Villa with Pool in Brufut Heights, First Line with Seaview Long-term ren…
$4,545
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go