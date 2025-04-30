Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Why this property؟
The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands.
It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents.
It has luxuri…
Why this property؟
The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road.
The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes.
The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is r…
Why this property؟
It is dazzling, astonishing, rare and valuable, and will be the first choice for investors used to win.
Its valuable position is marked by low offers at this point, as the brand and the powerful developer intersect all at once together.
Its proximity provides opportunitie…
Suits Barbarossa introduit un concept distinctif au marché, offrant des appartements entièrement meublés et des villas équipées d'équipements de type hôtel dans des endroits recherchés. Ces propriétés sont livrées avec des services tels que ménage, blanchisserie, concierge, et plus encore.Av…
Un complexe résidentiel moderne à seulement 360 m de la station de métro Yildiz. Le complexe aura une bonne infrastructure - une sécurité 24 heures sur 24, une salle de sport, un jardin d'enfants, des espaces de loisirs verts, des sentiers de marche et de vélo.Possibilités supplémentaires
In…
Nous proposons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la ville et le Bosphore.La résidence dispose d'une terrasse sur le toit, d'une piscine, d'un sauna et d'un hammam, d'un centre de remise en forme, de restaurants et de cafés, d'un parking, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un espa…
Why this property؟
Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul.
Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve.
The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads.
Ready and suitable for inve…
Nous offrons des appartements modernes avec balcon.Certains appartements disposent de piscines privées.La résidence dispose d'un parking, d'une salle de sport, d'une sécurité 24h/24.Achèvement - mars 2026.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
Station de métro - 2 minutesStation de métro …
La résidence dispose d'un centre de fitness, d'un hammam, d'un sauna, d'une salle de sport et d'un studio de pilates, d'un cinéma, d'une salle polyvalente.Avantages
Rendement garanti de 5% pour 2 ans en Lire turque.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
Station de métro - 300 mètresMétrob…
La nouvelle perle d'Istanbul est un appartement avec de spacieux jardins et terrasses avec des chambres privées, où vous vivrez en sécurité 24h/24 et 7j/7, ce qui vous permet de vous amuser sans limite avec des équipements sociaux et de passer du temps avec votre famille. À pied, vous pouve…
Why this property؟
It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities.
The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road.
It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all th…
Why this property؟
It is on Basin Express Road, the backbone of investments in Istanbul.
Metro stations are located on both sides of the compound from the north and south.
It is an investment opportunity next to Ataturk International Airport and the World Trade Center.
It is an integrated c…
Why this property؟
As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal.
It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul.
Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds.
A great oppor…
Situé dans une zone du projet de 53.181 m2, le complexe offrira 41 splendides villas entourées de nature à Istanbul Durusu - 46.678 m2 du projet est composé de zones vertes.Une salle de réunion où vous pouvez gérer vos affaires quotidiennes à l'intérieur des espaces de vie soigneusement conç…
Why this property؟
A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node.
The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets.
Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes.
The project includes many facilities and servic…
Why this property؟
It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facil…
Why this property؟
A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines.
The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal.
360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments.
Title dee…
Why this property؟
It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul.
It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways.
The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
Nous offrons des appartements avec de grands jardins, terrasses, vues pittoresques od Bosphorus, la ville et un environnement verdoyant.La résidence dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une piscine intérieure, d'un salon, de chemins de randonnée, d'une salle de sport, d'un bain turc et d'un hamm…
Why this property؟
The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul.
It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul.
The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under th…
Why this property؟
It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul.
The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment…
Why this property؟
The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul.
It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region.
It provides a great oppo…
Why this property؟
It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city.
It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations.
The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey.
It meets the requirements of T…
Nous offrons des appartements avec balcon.La résidence dispose d'un centre de fitness, d'un sauna, d'un bain à vapeur, d'une salle de conférence, d'un terrain de sport, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, de piscines, d'un parking.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
La propriété est entou…