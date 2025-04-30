  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Besiktas

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Besiktas

Immeuble Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$366,905
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxuri…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$179,784
Why this property؟ The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road. The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes. The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is r…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$414,807
Why this property؟ It is dazzling, astonishing, rare and valuable, and will be the first choice for investors used to win. Its valuable position is marked by low offers at this point, as the brand and the powerful developer intersect all at once together. Its proximity provides opportunitie…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Complexe résidentiel New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$162,116
Suits Barbarossa introduit un concept distinctif au marché, offrant des appartements entièrement meublés et des villas équipées d'équipements de type hôtel dans des endroits recherchés. Ces propriétés sont livrées avec des services tels que ménage, blanchisserie, concierge, et plus encore.Av…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$281,867
Un complexe résidentiel moderne à seulement 360 m de la station de métro Yildiz. Le complexe aura une bonne infrastructure - une sécurité 24 heures sur 24, une salle de sport, un jardin d'enfants, des espaces de loisirs verts, des sentiers de marche et de vélo.Possibilités supplémentaires In…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$1,08M
Nous proposons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la ville et le Bosphore.La résidence dispose d'une terrasse sur le toit, d'une piscine, d'un sauna et d'un hammam, d'un centre de remise en forme, de restaurants et de cafés, d'un parking, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un espa…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$79,435
Why this property؟ Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul. Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve. The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads. Ready and suitable for inve…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Complexe résidentiel New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$921,542
Nous offrons des appartements modernes avec balcon.Certains appartements disposent de piscines privées.La résidence dispose d'un parking, d'une salle de sport, d'une sécurité 24h/24.Achèvement - mars 2026.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Station de métro - 2 minutesStation de métro …
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$403,329
La résidence dispose d'un centre de fitness, d'un hammam, d'un sauna, d'une salle de sport et d'un studio de pilates, d'un cinéma, d'une salle polyvalente.Avantages Rendement garanti de 5% pour 2 ans en Lire turque.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Station de métro - 300 mètresMétrob…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$699,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 6
Surface 98–165 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
La nouvelle perle d'Istanbul est un appartement avec de spacieux jardins et terrasses avec des chambres privées, où vous vivrez en sécurité 24h/24 et 7j/7, ce qui vous permet de vous amuser sans limite avec des équipements sociaux et de passer du temps avec votre famille. À pied, vous pouve…
Agence
Mehal Group
Immeuble Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$392,385
Why this property؟ It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities. The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road. It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all th…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$141,070
Why this property؟ It is on Basin Express Road, the backbone of investments in Istanbul. Metro stations are located on both sides of the compound from the north and south. It is an investment opportunity next to Ataturk International Airport and the World Trade Center. It is an integrated c…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$147,802
Why this property؟ As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal. It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul. Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds. A great oppor…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Complexe résidentiel New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$1,65M
Situé dans une zone du projet de 53.181 m2, le complexe offrira 41 splendides villas entourées de nature à Istanbul Durusu - 46.678 m2 du projet est composé de zones vertes.Une salle de réunion où vous pouvez gérer vos affaires quotidiennes à l'intérieur des espaces de vie soigneusement conç…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$48,728
Why this property؟ A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node. The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets. Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes. The project includes many facilities and servic…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$463,727
Why this property؟ It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facil…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$179,172
Why this property؟ A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines. The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal. 360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments. Title dee…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$94,295
Why this property؟ It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul. It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways. The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Complexe résidentiel New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$1,20M
Nous offrons des appartements avec de grands jardins, terrasses, vues pittoresques od Bosphorus, la ville et un environnement verdoyant.La résidence dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une piscine intérieure, d'un salon, de chemins de randonnée, d'une salle de sport, d'un bain turc et d'un hamm…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$246,642
Why this property؟ The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul. It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul. The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under th…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$287,409
Surface 70 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Why this property؟ It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden ​​Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul. The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$145,845
Why this property؟ The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul. It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region. It provides a great oppo…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Immeuble Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$160,582
Why this property؟ It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city. It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations. The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey. It meets the requirements of T…
Agence
Binaa Investment
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$236,883
Nous offrons des appartements avec balcon.La résidence dispose d'un centre de fitness, d'un sauna, d'un bain à vapeur, d'une salle de conférence, d'un terrain de sport, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, de piscines, d'un parking.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est entou…
Agence
TRANIO
