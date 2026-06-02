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Houses for sale in Virolahti, Finland

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$38,384
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
House
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$453,630
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Virolahti, Finland

with Sea view
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Luxury
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