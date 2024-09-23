  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Alanya, Turquía
$141,651
ID: 32667
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1126
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 17/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary amenities, just 650 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach.

The center with its shops, shopping centers, nightclubs, and vibrant resort life is 700 meters away.

The complex consists of two 10-story residential blocks with an adjacent gated community and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: 2020.

Infrastructure:

  • Tropical garden, landscaped design
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a water park
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
  • Pool bar
  • Lobby, reception
  • Caretaker, gardener
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center with gym
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Café, vitamin bar
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Satellite TV
  • Wireless internet
  • Generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Ocio

