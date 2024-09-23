Complejo residencial We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya at prices below the market, we do not hide the name of the projects, and you can compare prices on the Internet or at other real estate agencies in Alanya.

Apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1) and three (3+1) bedrooms are for sale.

Apartments are sold both with furniture and appliances, and without - with a clean finish.

There are apartments for residence for sale from 110,000 EUR in TAPU, we indicate 200,000 USD.

There are apartments for Turkish citizenship for sale from 275,000 EUR in TAPU, we specify 400,000 USD.

We will send photos and videos of the apartments upon request, and we can also organize an online showing of the apartments for you.

Several examples of 1+1 apartments from EUR 65,000 to EUR 155,000

1+1 apartments in complexes:

1. ZE-RA Residence - 65,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)

2. Dimond Loft - 75,000 EUR (Avsallar - without furniture)

3. Best Life 9 - 75,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

4. Konak Green Towers from 77,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)

5. Vega Style - 83.000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)

6. Soho Avenue - 87,000 EUR (Kargijak - with furniture)

7. Konak Garden Life - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

8. Sonas Diamond - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

9. Yekta Blue 3 from 96.500 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

10. Lory Queen - 99,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)

11. Toprak Panorama - 100,000 EUR (Kargyjak - furnished)

12. Konak Blue Bay - 105,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit

13. Sea Pearl Sky - 110,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)

14. Seda Tower - 110,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) sea view

15. Yekta Towers - 115,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

16. Kavi Dreams Oba - 118,000 EUR (Oba - without furniture)

17. Konak Twin Towers 3 - 120.000 EUR (Alanya/Center - without furniture)

18. Linea Loft - 120,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit

19. Best homes 39 - 125,000 EUR (Both - with furniture)

20. Yenisey Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

21. Novus Sky - 130,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view

22. Royal Towers - 135,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)

23. Via Mar - 135,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line

24. Best Home 41 Saga and Best Home 20 - 145,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture)

25. Konak Premium - 155,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)

A few examples 2+1 apartments from 99,000 EUR to 155,000 EUR

2+1 apartments in complexes:

1. Green Towers from 99,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)

2. My Marine - 110,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

3. Vega Style - 115,000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)

4. Yekta In + - 118,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

5. River View - 119,000 EUR (Jikjilly - with furniture) under residence permit

6. My Hill - 120,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit

7. Lumos Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished)

8. Waterfall Residence - 126,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) sub residence permit

9. Cozy Town - 129,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

10. Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers - 139,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit

11. Aydemir Park - 143,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

12. Sonas Diamond - 149,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view

13. Flower Garden - 156,000 EUR (Both - with furniture) under residence permit

14. Konak Terrace - 159,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)

15. Yekta Plaza - 170,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)

16. Kavi Home - 180,000 EUR (Both - without furniture)

17. Alcon Taya - 183,000 EUR (Jikdzhilly - with furniture) under a residence permit

18. Via Concept - 185,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - unfurnished) first line

19. Konak City Tower - 193,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit

20. Seda Towe - 210,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)

21. Kurt Safir Vip - 215,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit

22. Royal Towers - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) under residence permit

23. Best Home 33 - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished)

24. Victory Garden Oba - 227,000 EUR (Oba - with furniture)

25. Konak Seaside Tower - 230,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - p furniture)

26. Yekta Kingdom Premium - 235,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)

27. Via Mar Residence - 260,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line

28. Nordic Art - 270,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - with furniture) first line

29. Cebeci Towers - 340,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

30. Two apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the center of Alanya for Turkish citizenship for 290,000 EUR, we specify 410,000 USD in the tapu.

Leave a request for the selection of apartments in Alanya, we will select options for you based on your wishes, goals and budget.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.