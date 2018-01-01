  1. Realting.com
  3. New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Tailandia
€179,244
Sobre el complejo

The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments.

The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a small garden.

Free membership to The Sanctuary Club (privileges and discounts at all resorts and hotel groups worldwide) is available.

Leasehold and freehold properties available for purchase.

Payment Plan:

  • Booking - 100k baht
  • After contract signing - 20%
  • During construction - 60%
  • After construction -20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious Laguna tourist area which is popular for its luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, boutiques, markets, spas.

The integrated resort mega complex Laguna Phuket began construction some 30 years ago and is now a symbol of luxury living in Phuket. The name has long been a household name, and the word Laguna itself denotes not only a certain part of the island, but also a certain lifestyle.

Property prices in Laguna are higher than the Phuket average ones, but the mark-up is justified as the area is not only positioned as premium, but also makes every effort to live up to this status.

A 15-minute walk from the project is Bang Tao Beach. The main tourist street of Boat Avenue is also close by. Phuket's historic centre is a 30-minute drive away and Phuket International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Complejo residencial Harmonia City Garden
Complejo residencial Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya, Tailandia
de
€39,716
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
¡ESTADO REAL SUPERIOR DE 40,000 $ EN TAILANDIA! ¡LLAMADA! CONSULTA GRATUITA. ¿Planeando una compra de bienes raíces en Tailandia? ¡Lo ayudaremos a elegir un objeto GRATUITO, organizar un trato seguro con el desarrollador! - bienes inmuebles exclusivos; - asistencia en la organización de la mudanza; - ingresos anuales por inversiones de hasta el 20%; - garantía financiera de ingresos; - protección legal de la transacción; - consulta gratuita; - más de 300 oficinas en la Federación de Rusia, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turquía, Tailandia y otros países. - ¡seleccione bienes inmuebles para su presupuesto y deseos!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Harmonia City Garden es uno de los condominios más bellos y únicos con un diseño arquitectónico europeo ubicado en el centro de Pattaya. El complejo consta de 4 edificios de 8 pisos cada uno, rodeados de piscinas, jardines tropicales, puentes y senderos para caminar. El número total de apartamentos es de 656 unidades. En venta hay varios tipos de apartamentos: - Estudio ( 20 m2 ) - 1 habitación ( 25.5 m2 ) - 2 dormitorios ( 50,5 m2 ) Los apartamentos están decorados con decoración de diseño y muebles empotrados, electricidad, fontanería, aire acondicionado. Cada apartamento tiene balcón y sistema de bomberos. UBICACIÓN: Harmonia City Garden está ubicado en una ubicación ideal en el centro de la ciudad, muy cerca de las hermosas playas de Pattaya. Este armonioso hotel está a solo 100 metros de la estación de autobuses, centros comerciales, supermercados, tiendas y atracciones turísticas cercanas de Pattaya. La ubicación de Harmonia City Garden también proporciona un fácil acceso al banco, escuelas, mercados, supermercados, Jomtien y Pratumnak para su comodidad. ADELANTAS DE LCD: - Piscina compartida - sauna - Jardín público - aptitud - Gimnasio general - Estacionamiento de autos - Recepción / lobby - seguridad las 24 horas - Video vigilancia - ascensor ¡Llama o escribe, con mucho gusto te asesoraremos gratis!
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€807,742
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos amplias villas y casas adosadas. Cada casa tiene un jardín privado, donde se puede construir una piscina. La residencia cuenta con seguridad todo el día y es parte de un gran complejo con centros comerciales, un campo de golf, bares y restaurantes. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Aeropuerto Internacional de Phuket - 20 minutos en coche
Complejo residencial DREAM
Complejo residencial DREAM
Pattaya, Tailandia
de
€38,114
Ríndete a: 2026
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
¡ESTADO REAL SUPERIOR DE 40,000 $ EN TAILANDIA! ¡LLAMADA! CONSULTA GRATUITA. ¿Planeando una compra de bienes raíces en Tailandia? ¡Lo ayudaremos a elegir un objeto GRATUITO, organizar un trato seguro con el desarrollador! - bienes inmuebles exclusivos; - asistencia en la organización de la mudanza; - ingresos anuales por inversiones de hasta el 20%; - garantía financiera de ingresos; - protección legal de la transacción; - consulta gratuita; - más de 300 oficinas en la Federación de Rusia, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turquía, Tailandia y otros países. - ¡seleccione bienes inmuebles para su presupuesto y deseos!  Apartamento de lujo en el prestigioso complejo DREAM, ubicado en una ubicación pintoresca en la colina de Platamnak ( Pattaya ). La playa más cercana está a solo 630m. El baño está alicatado desde el piso hasta el techo. El apartamento también tiene un lugar especial para la lavadora. Iluminación de alta calidad instalada. El apartamento tendrá una cocina con vitrocerámica, campana y batidora, y también se instalarán tuberías y aire acondicionado de alta calidad. Al comprar un apartamento, se proporciona un servicio para un pedido individual de muebles. ¡Seleccionamos muebles solo a petición suya! Los muebles son instalados por el desarrollador. ¡Se proporciona una entrega sin intereses muy cómoda con una primera cuota mínima! APROBACIÓN COMPLEJA: 2 ascensores; lavandería; gimnasio; 2 piscinas; estacionamiento subterráneo; Bar de la piscina; Seguridad las 24 horas, video vigilancia, WiFi; autobús de enlace; Sauna finlandesa. En la azotea hay una terraza con zona de bronceado. Aumento estimado en los precios de las instalaciones por año: 9% Se supone el costo del alquiler en DREAM por mes en promedio para el año ( ): - Studio 14 t.bat - 1 habitación 17 t.bat - 2 dormitorios 33 t.bat Muy cerca se encuentran: Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya Water Park ( aquapark ), Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint ( plataforma de observación ), Bali Hai Pier (, Templo del Gran Buda, Pattoucha Sea island tTA, Thepprasit Night Market ( Night Market ) ¡Con mucho gusto responderemos todas sus preguntas, llame o escriba!
