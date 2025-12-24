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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Solstice

Barrio residencial Villa Solstice

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$22,18M
;
20
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ID: 39479
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1604852184
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Oslo 25 D

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to this stunning frontline golf villa with an unbeatable location in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, overlooking the prestigious, members-only Las Brisas Golf Club. This west-facing estate offers breathtaking sunsets that inspire its name. The carefully manicured and exquisitely landscaped garden creates a stunning backdrop for the private pool, ideal for year-round enjoyment. A poolside relaxation area adds an extra touch of entertainment, while the garden pergola features a bespoke bar and al fresco dining area, perfect for al fresco gatherings. Step inside and discover spectacular interiors. Elegant Crema Sara flooring and a soothing neutral color palette create a calming and refined atmosphere. The triangular shape of the roof is mirrored in the living room, resulting in higher ceilings and a spacious feel. The elegant dining room is perfect for entertaining and integrates seamlessly with a custom-designed kitchen. This culinary haven boasts state-of-the-art appliances, ample storage space, and countertops, combining functionality and aesthetic appeal. The villa features stunning guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, both on the ground floor and in the basement, each meticulously designed to maximize modern comfort. The upper floor is reserved exclusively for the master bedroom, an incredibly private retreat of generous proportions. It includes a stunning dressing room, a luxurious master bathroom, and access to a private terrace with direct views of the golf course. Downstairs, residents can enjoy a range of exceptional amenities. These include a spa with an indoor pool, sauna, and Turkish bath, as well as an entertainment room and a cinema room for leisure. It also features a private garage with capacity for three cars, accessible through a private entrance. With a prime location in Nueva Andalucía, the property offers convenient access to a wide variety of nearby amenities, including international schools, Puerto Banús, and Marbella's Golden Mile.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Solstice
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$22,18M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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