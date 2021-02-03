  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Complejo residencial Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Complejo residencial Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat, Montenegro
de
$236,791
de
$4,519/m²
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32887
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 18/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Tivat
  • Ciudad
    Tivat

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.

Features:

  • Views of the green Župa Park

  • Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature

  • Spacious, bright apartments with terraces

  • Gated complex with landscaped design

Nearby:

  • Beach and promenade — 600 m

  • Old Port — 5 min walk

  • Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car

  • Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance

Modern comfort in harmony with nature.

Our website: https://mng.estate/

Localización en el mapa

Tivat, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
de
$166,752
Complejo residencial Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
de
$299,691
Complejo residencial ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Kotor, Montenegro
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
de
$164,714
Edificio de apartamentos Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
de
$176,767
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$236,791
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Complejo residencial Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
de
$289,030
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 2
Unique townhouse in a new residential complex is offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.   The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. Ma…
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial River Side
Complejo residencial River Side
Complejo residencial River Side
Complejo residencial River Side
Complejo residencial River Side
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial River Side
Complejo residencial River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
de
$107,441
Número de plantas 4
Área 43–116 m²
44 objetos inmobiliarios 44
< p > Complejo de apartamentos en vivo „ River Side ”en Igalo. El complejo se encuentra en la etapa de trabajos de acabado interno. El lanzamiento está previsto para 2022 < p > Variantes de apartamentos en venta: < ul > < li > Apartamentos de una habitación con una superficie de 39 – 93 m2 d…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
43.0
143,683
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
48.0 – 92.0
163,886 – 350,212
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
66.0 – 116.0
169,492 – 418,212
Apartamentos 4 habitaciones
87.0
252,016
Agencia
eNovogradnja
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
de
$166,752
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 6
Área 62 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Instalaciones:El nuevo complejo residencial cumple con los más altos estándares de construcción, lo que garantiza su calidad duradera e impecable confort.Gracias al uso de materiales naturales, la atención especial a grandes superficies de vidrio que proporcionan una abundancia de luz, así c…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
62.0
165,230 – 179,598
Agencia
GATE Realty
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
GATE Realty
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Montenegro
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
03.02.2021
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
07.12.2020
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
19.11.2020
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
14.09.2020
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
09.09.2020
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
23.06.2020
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
Mostrar todas las publicaciones